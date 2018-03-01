Flood waters lead to closures at Land Between the Lakes

According to U.S. Forest Service officials at Land Between the Lakes, rising lake levels will close many facilities beginning March 1 (Source: US Forest Service, Facebook)

According to U.S. Forest Service officials at Land Between the Lakes, rising lake levels closed many facilities beginning March 1.

Hillman Ferry, Energy and Piney Campgrounds, basic camping, and dispersed camping will be closed starting March 1.

They will not reopen until facilities are deemed safe for the public.

"We care deeply about visitor safety and resource conservation," said Land Between the Lakes Area Supervisor Tina Tilley. "Wet conditions are submerging many campgrounds, boat ramps, and roads so we've closed areas for public safety. Please do not enter flooded areas."

