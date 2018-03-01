Gallatin Co., IL flood concerns, roads closed

A flood warning continues for the Ohio River at Old Shawneetown, Illinois. The river level at 7 a.m. on March 9 was at 48.99 feet and falling. The flood stage at Old Shawneetown is at 33 feet.

Emergency management reminds drivers not to drive around barricades and obey water over the road signs.

Gallatin County Sheriff Shannon Bradley reported that several people have driven around barricades and into flood waters. Sheriff Bradley warned that tickets will be issued to drivers disobeying barricades.

With water at the 48.9 mark the following roadways are being impacted or closed:

Gold Hill Road

Forest Road

Illinois 1 south of Illinois 13 is still closed and is being monitored by the Illinois Department of Transportation as when it will be re-opened.

The Junction Post Office has resumed its operation back at Junction Illinois, after being temporarily moving its operations to the Shawneetown Post Office on February 28.

The Little Wabash River re-opened to boat traffic on Friday, March 9, from Illinois 141 to the mouth of the Little Wabash River and Wabash River.

Steve Galt Coordinator for Gallatin County EMA, spoke about how they've already had issues with drivers not obeying signs, and what people should do to avoid.

"There's been two people go around barricades and high water marks, where we've had to pull them out, that's the immediate threat, anytime you have water you know there's the danger of diseases, that's just an ongoing concern," Galt said.

More rain is expected on Monday but there is no immediate concern for a major increase in the flood stages. The Red Cross continues feeding workers .

