Basketball scores 3/1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Basketball scores 3/1

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Here are the basketball scores for March 1.  (Source: Todd Richards, KFVS) Here are the basketball scores for March 1.  (Source: Todd Richards, KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Here are the basketball scores for March 1.

MO District Championships Girls

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 1

Dexter 64
Notre Dame 44

CLASS 5 DISTRICT 1

Poplar Bluff 32
Jackson 48

MO District Championships Boys

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 1

Sikeston 47
Cape Central 46

CLASS 5 DISTRICT 1

Poplar Bluff 58
Jackson 52

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly