2 victims of Marshall Co. High School shooting laid to rest

The victims of the Marshall County High School shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, January 28.

Family and friends gave a final goodbye to Bailey Holt and Preston Cope.

Preston Cope's funeral was at the Marshall County High School Gymnasium and he was laid to rest at Memory Gardens in Benton, Ky.

Bailey Holt's funeral was carried out at the Twin Lakes Worship Center. She was laid to rest at Mullinax Cemetery in Calvert City, Ky.

Families release statement about the victims

Family and friends of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope released statements following the visitations of the two Marshall County High School students.

Tracy Tubbs, Bailey Holt's aunt, spoke about Bailey's final moments as well as her interests.

"Bailey's parents want the world to know one detail in her final moments," said Tubbs. "On Jan. 23 at 8:10 a.m. when the shots began, Bailey made a call to her mom, Secret. Of course, we assumed she intended to tell her mother the catastrophic events unfolding. Unfortunately, it was too late. For she taken from this earth. By the time her mother answered the phone, Bailey was gone."

Tubbs also mentioned Bailey's love for the Louisville Cardinals. The University of Louisville even reached out and gave her two jerseys from the team.

Jackie Reid, Principal of Sharp Elementary, worked with Preston Cope's mother and spoke about his interests and hobbies.

Reid said Preston played baseball for the Marshall Co. High School baseball team and was a big Cardinals fan.

"His dad speaks about one of the greatest opportunities that Preston has was to be able to play at Busch Stadium whenever the high school team got to play there last year," said Reid. "He said that is a memory they're going to hang on to forever."

Reid also spoke of Preston's love for the outdoors and history even making a visit to Gettysburg.

Funeral arrangements were made for both through the Collier Funeral Home in Benton, Ky.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin declared Sunday, Jan. 28 as a statewide Day of Prayer.

According to authorities, at 7:57 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, the suspect, later identified as 15-year-old Gabriel Parker, entered the school and began shooting with a handgun.

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

Bailey Holt's mother Secret Holt released photos of her daughter.

“We feel all the prayers and so appreciate the support. But, please also remember the other innocent victims in this horrific act of violence. She was such a perfect sweet soul and this is just unbearable for our family,” Secret said.

The original number of people affected by the shooting was 20. State police in Kentucky have reported that number is now 23. Sixteen suffered gunshot wounds. Seven more were injured in the incident.

There were five male patients taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. One being Preston Cope who later died at the hospital. Their ages ranged from 14 to 18 years old.

Special needs student Daniel Austin, 17, suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm, according to his mother. After the shooting, a teacher rushed him to the hospital.

Three students who were transported to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah were released.

