Paducah man arrested for pouring gasoline on roof

A Paducah man was arrested on multiple charges including arson on Wednesday, February 28.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the area of Homewood Avenue and Husbands Road due to a report that a male was walking down the road, jumping out towards passing vehicles and acting like he was going to throw a knife at the driver.

Another caller stated that the man was acting like he was going to throw a propane tank at a passing driver.

The man was located by deputies on the roof of an abandoned house, pouring gasoline onto the rooftop.

He was ordered to come down from the roof and then he jumped from the rooftop and fled on foot.

A foot chase ensued for a short time until officers caught up with 33-year-old Shon O. Williams.

Williams was found in possession of a knife, syringes and marijuana.

He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with disorderly conduct, attempted arson, fleeing police, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Resisting Arrest

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.