Tight-knit community mourns following high school shooting

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The Calloway v Murray Game honored Marshall County High School. (Source: Calloway Co. School District) The Calloway v Murray Game honored Marshall County High School. (Source: Calloway Co. School District)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Marshall County High School is home of the Marshals.

The extremely tight-knit community was rocked to the core after a deadly shooting at the high school on January 23.

One student, Gabriel Parker, 15, is accused in the shooting.

High school football and basketball games are a community event. The stands are always full of parents, grandparents, former students and teachers.

A recent report on school performance reports 1,369 students are enrolled with a 94 percent graduation rate.

The Murray vs. Calloway County basketball game on Tuesday night was themed with Marshall County High School's school colors. Murray dressed in blue and Calloway County in orange as they united in this time of tragedy

Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the tragedy.

Several churches and schools held prayer vigils and services to pray for the victims to cope with the tragedy.

