Gov. Bevin orders flags at half-staff to honor memory of Rev. Billy Graham

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin ordered flags at half-staff in honor of the memory of Rev. Bill Graham.

He directed both American and state flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Friday, March 2 until sunset.

Gov. Bevin released this statement:

“The world lost an extraordinary man last week. The Reverend Billy Graham was an advisor to presidents and world leaders, and was a beloved pastor to all people. His grace, boldness, clarity and conviction for sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ have made a powerful and eternal impact. He positively changed the course of history, and his voice will be greatly missed.”

According to a news release from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Graham died on Wednesday morning at the age of 99.

Gov. Bevin encourages everyone, businesses, organizations and government management to join the tribute.

