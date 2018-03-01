Police warning of phone scam in Jackson, MO

Jackson Police Department has received reports of Jackson residents experiencing a phone scam.

According to police, residents are receiving phone calls from a person identifying themselves as City of Jackson Utilities and that their electric bill is overdue and is going to be shut off unless they pay a certain amount of money.

Police ask that if you get a phone call like this, before you pay anything, verify with your utility provider what you may or may not owe.

If your utilities are provided by the City of Jackson, call City Hall at 243-3568 and verify with them the status of your account.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.