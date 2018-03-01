Hickory, KY man arrested for stolen gun

A 19-year-old man was arrested after the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, February 1.

Officers responded to the area of Cook Street in the Farley community and learned that a man had accidentally shot himself in the leg with a revolver.

19-year-old Noah D. Wilkins was sitting in a vehicle when he accidentally shot himself.

Wilkins was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.

Deputies found the vehicle the shooting occurred in and the handgun that was used.

The next day, it was reported to the sheriff's office that the revolver had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Detectives matched the serial number to the stolen handgun to the one that was recovered in the accidental shooting.

A warrant was then made for Wilkins for receiving stolen property.

On Thursday, March 1, Wilkins turned himself in at the McCracken County Sheriff's Department on his warrant.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.