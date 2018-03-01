Trump to attend Hawley fundraiser at St. Louis event

President Trump will be in St. Louis later in March to attend a campaign for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. (Source: White House)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - President Donald Trump is planning to be in Missouri later this month to campaign for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The Springfield News-Leader reports an invitation posted online by a Joplin woman Wednesday evening shows the event is scheduled for March 14 in St. Louis but does not include a venue or a time.

Trump has already publicly endorsed the Republican Hawley in his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat.

The invitation says for $50,000 per person, a donor gets a seat at the host committee roundtable, which includes one photo and two attendees to a VIP reception.

A VIP photo and reception tickets for two costs $25,000 and entrance only to the reception will cost $5,000.

