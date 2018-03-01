Part time officer wanted in Vienna, IL

Vienna Police are looking to hire a part time officer (Source: Vienna PD, Facebook)

The Vienna Police Department is seeking applicants for a part-time police officer. According to Vienna School Superintendent Josh Stafford, this comes after he attended a city council meeting to discuss increasing school safety efforts.

The council and the mayor and the police chief were all on board with the effort, according to Stafford.

Two school resource officer candidates have been interviewed.

