Paducah, KY man charged with 5 counts of sex abuse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY man charged with 5 counts of sex abuse

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Jay Owen, 38, was indicted on Feb. 23. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office) Jay Owen, 38, was indicted on Feb. 23. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Investigators said a Paducah, Kentucky man is facing five counts of sex abuse involving a minor. The sheriff's office was notified on Feb. 2 the man was having illegal contact with a minor. 

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Jay Owen, 38, was indicted on Feb. 23. The charges range from the dates of March 2016 - November 2017.

Owen was arrested on Feb. 28 and taken to the county jail.  He was released on bond the same day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly