Paducah, KY man charged with 5 counts of sex abuse

Investigators said a Paducah, Kentucky man is facing five counts of sex abuse involving a minor. The sheriff's office was notified on Feb. 2 the man was having illegal contact with a minor.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Jay Owen, 38, was indicted on Feb. 23. The charges range from the dates of March 2016 - November 2017.

Owen was arrested on Feb. 28 and taken to the county jail. He was released on bond the same day.

