What's next for the People's Shelter?

The People's Shelter has been providing those without a home a warm place to stay during these cold winter months.

It has been operating out of the St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri solely on volunteers and donations.

According to the shelter's Facebook page, there has been an overwhelming outcry for the church to continue leading the homeless ministry.

A community conversation took place March 1st to see what resources those in attendance could bring to the table.

Pastor Renita Green said over 70 people have utilized the shelter since it opened in early January and she's already seen God at work.

"One of the most beautiful statements that someone made to me, she stay the night in sanctuary and she said I'm not a believer, I'm not a christian and I'm not sure I believe in you God, but I've never felt such a holy space and that is just amazing," Green said. "I think that makes God happy."

She said she's been so moved by those wanting to help.

"I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the goodness of our community," Green said. "There's a woman who's driven 45 miles to bring dinner."

Green wanted to walk away from the meeting with a doable plan.

For the time being, the overnight shelter is being put on hold until they can train some volunteers.

Green said they are also looking to the install a shower at the church.

Come April, they are want to start providing hospitality services to those in need at least twice a week.

Green said the biggest gap they are looking to fill is finding resources to help those in crisis situations during the overnight hours.

The United Way is also looking to incorporate volunteer projects for the shelter during United Days of Caring set for April 27th & 28th.

Anyone interested in helping out, whether it's donations, time or services, can call St. James AME Church at (573) 334-9119.

