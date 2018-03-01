State police to conduct DUI checks, seat belt use in IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
ULLIN, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police will be conducting roadside safety checks in several southern Ill. counties in March.

Officers will be watching for driving under the influence, seat belt and child seat use, speeding, distracted driving and vehicle violations.

According to ISP, alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S.

