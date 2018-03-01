State police to conduct DUI checks, seat belt use in IL

State police will be looking for distracted drivers (Source: KFVS)

Illinois State Police will be conducting roadside safety checks in several southern Ill. counties in March.

Officers will be watching for driving under the influence, seat belt and child seat use, speeding, distracted driving and vehicle violations.

According to ISP, alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S.

