Attorney General's office representatives to be in Malden, MO to answer questions

Representatives from the Missouri Attorney General's Office will be in Malden, Missouri on Friday, March 2. They will answer questions on disaster-related assistance, according to Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The representatives will be at the Malden Community Center at 607 N. Douglas Street from 2-8 p.m.

Clean up efforts continue after an EF2 tornado tore through the town on Saturday, February 24.

