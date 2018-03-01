Attorney General's office representatives to be in Malden, MO to - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Attorney General's office representatives to be in Malden, MO to answer questions

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

Representatives from the Missouri Attorney General's Office will be in Malden, Missouri on Friday, March 2. They will answer questions on disaster-related assistance, according to Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The representatives will be at the Malden Community Center at 607 N. Douglas Street from 2-8 p.m.

Clean up efforts continue after an EF2 tornado tore through the town on Saturday, February 24. 

