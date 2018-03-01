Grand jury subpoenas Missouri Gov. Greitens' staffers

A grand jury investigating Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has subpoenaed some of his staffers. (Source: KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis grand jury investigating Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has subpoenaed some of his staffers.

The staffers' attorneys confirmed the subpoenas Thursday to the Kansas City Star but wouldn't name the employees.

The Republican governor was indicted by the grand jury on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The indictment alleges Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent while they had an affair in March 2015.

Missouri Republican Party Chairman Todd Graves told the newspaper that his law firm is representing some of Greitens' official staffers.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway said she's representing a staffer who also used to serve on Greitens' campaign. Hanaway says her law firm has been retained by Greitens' campaign but added that no current campaign staffers have been subpoenaed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.