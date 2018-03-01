Man accused of molesting 2 boys before becoming youth pastor

He was charged this week with five counts of statutory sodomy (Source: Raycom Media)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A man has been charged with molesting children at two southwest Missouri swimming pools before becoming a youth pastor.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 24-year-old Spenser Farr was charged this week with five counts of statutory sodomy. His attorney didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.

Court documents allege he sexually abused two boys in 2012 and 2013, including at a pool in Steelville where he worked as a swimming instructor and lifeguard. Court documents say the boy and his father reported the abuse to a manager, and the manager told a detective Farr was fired. It's unclear if the manager reported the allegations to police at the time.

Hamlin Baptist Church near Springfield said in a statement that Farr is no longer a student pastor there.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

