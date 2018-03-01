After shooting, Kentucky governor supports arming schools

By ADAM BEAM and BRUCE SCHREINER

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says the state should consider allowing some people to carry guns in public schools.

The Republican governor's comments to WKDZ radio Thursday come a month after a school shooting in western Kentucky killed two teenagers and injured more than a dozen others.

Bevin says anyone allowed to be armed in a school should first undergo training and psychological testing to ensure they're ready to handle the responsibility.

Bevin says he's meeting with legislative leaders to discuss school safety.

A legislative committee on Thursday approved a resolution urging local school boards to allow teachers or other school employees to carry guns if they volunteer and are properly trained.

