2 arrested on drug charges, 1 on unrelated murder charge in Marion, IL

Investigating search warrants lead the Marion Police Department to arrest two people on related drug arrests and unrelated warrants including a fugitive wanted by the FBI for Murder.

On Thursday, March 1 police said the Narcotics Unit executed two search warrants involving the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine. Two people were arrested on drug charges and unrelated warrants including a fugitive wanted by the FBI for Murder.

Jones-Bills was arrested for a murder warrant from the FBI related to an incident that occurred in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in September of 2016.

Kerry L. Jones-Bills, 32, was issued citations for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to deliver and possession of heroin with the intent to deliver.

This warrant was executed in the 1300 block of W. Boulevard Street. A search of the residence revealed 115 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of heroin packaged in 26 separate bags, weighing equipment and approximately $8000.00 United States Currency that was co-mingled with pre-recorded MPDNU Official Advanced Funds.

The second search warrant was executed in the 1400 block of W. Boulevard Street. A search of the residence revealed heroin, cannabis, drug paraphernalia and ammunition. Antwon Brown, 29, was issued citations for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of ammunition.

Kerry Jones-Bills and Antwon Brown were processed at the Marion Police Department and later conveyed to the Williamson County Jail awaiting future court proceedings.

The investigation was conducted with the assistance of Williamson County States Attorney’s Office.

