MO Representative Jason Smith tours Malden tornado damage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Representative Jason Smith tours Malden tornado damage

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Representative Smith surveyed the tornado damage in Malden, MO (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) Representative Smith surveyed the tornado damage in Malden, MO (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
Representative Smith surveyed the tornado damage in Malden, MO (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) Representative Smith surveyed the tornado damage in Malden, MO (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

A tornado struck Malden, Missouri on February 24 and volunteers are cleaning up the damage. 

Among those surveying the damage, was Mo Representative Jason Smith.

He toured the damage Thursday morning around 8 a.m. and spoke with leaders in the area.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly