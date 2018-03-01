Forecast for Ohio River crest raised by NWS, crews closing additional gate

Wednesday afternoon, on February 28 the National Weather Service updated the forecast crest for the Ohio River from 50 feet to 51 feet.

This has resulted in the closure of additional gate locations in the floodwall. The latest observed value of the Ohio River at Paducah (as of 8 a.m.) is 50.27 feet.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, crews installed 14 floodgates. Those gates protect the city to a flood stage of 51 feet. However, with the new crest increasing to 51 feet and the possibility it could increase again, city crews from the Engineering-Public Works and Parks & Recreation Departments are working Thursday and will keep working tomorrow to complete the closing of nine more gate openings as a precaution.

With these closures, the City of Paducah will be protected to an Ohio River stage of 53 feet.

The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center complex, the floodgate at 4th Street and Park Avenue will be closed on Friday. The roadway access to the Convention Centers from Campbell Street will remain open unless there is another significant increase in the forecast crest.

The City expects these 23 gate openings to be closed for several days since the forecast shows the Ohio River at Paducah to reach 51 feet by Sunday morning, March 4 and hold at a high level for more than a week.

The City’s 12 pump stations are in operation due to the river level. The first pump station began operating when the river reached 27.5 feet.

