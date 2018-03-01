Construction on I-57 will slow traffic over the MS River bridge near Cairo

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting drivers traveling on I-57 near Cairo, Illinois of a lane closure on the bridge over the Mississippi River.

The closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 12, 2018 and extend through Thursday of that week.

The closures are also scheduled for Monday, March 19, 2018 extending through Thursday of that week.

The closures will be effective from 7:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. each day during these time periods.

Crews will be preforming the bi-annual inspection of the structure.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the construction site as quickly as possible.

Through traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes while this work is underway.

