Emergency road closure in Jackson, MO due to collapsed pipe culvert

Officials with the City of Jackson said an emergency road closure is in effect for Timber Lane and Sunset Lane in the Grandview Subdivision.

At 3:30 P.M. Wednesday afternoon, city officials were made aware of a failing street section located on the 300 block of Timber Lane. Authorities determined that the pipe culvert beneath the street had collapsed causing a failure in the street surface.

The city said due to potential damages to vehicles and potential harm to pedestrians, the Staff Engineer has closed through-access on Timber Lane.

This closure is effective immediately and will last until further notice.

Signs will be posted notifying motorists of the work area and the designated detour routes. Until the road is fully repaired, officials are asking that only local drivers be in the road closure areas. Motorists and pedestrians should also use extreme caution near work zones and are advised to stay back at least 100 feet.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300.

