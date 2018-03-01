Man, woman wanted for questioning in Caruthersville, MO burglaries

The recent burglaries at A+ Storage near Teroys on Hwy. 84 (Source: Caruthersville Police Department)

Two people are wanted by the Caruthersville Police Department for questioning about recent thefts.

One male and one female are wanted for questioning.

Police said the burglaries took place at A+ Storage near Teroys on Highway 84.

They assured people that any information given can remain anonymous.

If you know anything about the incidents or the people wanted for questioning you are encouraged to call Caruthersville police.

