This week in music: 1973 Killing Me Softly

How about some music? This morning we turn back the clock to 1973.

This week, 45 years ago, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Elton John at number five with Crocodile Rock. The song was a nostalgic look at 1950s Rock and Roll. It became Sir Elton's very first number one single spending three weeks at the top of the charts.

The Spinners were at number four with Could It Be I'm Falling in Love. It was the group's second chart hit following I'll be Around. While number four was as high as the song got on the Hot 100, it was a number one hit on Billboard's Soul Chart.

Edward Bear was at number three with Last Song. It was the band's biggest hit. Yes, Edward Bear was a pop-rock group from Canada. They got their name from the novel Winnie The Pooh who's proper name is Edward Bear.

Checking in at number two was the instrumental Dueling Banjos from the Burt Reynolds movie Deliverance. The song is credited to Eric Weissberg and Steve Mandell. The song was actually written by Arthur Smith in 1954 and used parts of Yankee Doodle Dandy. It was introduced to the public in a 1963 episode of The Andy Griffith Show. Dueling Banjos was then more or less forgotten until it was used in Deliverance. By the way it was used in the film without Smith's permission which led to a lawsuit. It ended up spending four weeks at number 2 on the Hot 100.

It was blocked from the top spot by the Roberta Flack single Killing Me Softly With His Song. It was originally intended for Australian singer Helen Reddy but she says the demo sat on her home turntable for months because she didn't like the title. Killing Me Softly would go on to become one of Flack's biggest hits. It won two Grammy Award in 1973 including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

