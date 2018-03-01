Family convicted in health care fraud conspiracy in 3 states

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Prosecutors say a family has been convicted of defrauding federal health care programs by selling back braces and power wheelchairs to people who did not need them in three states.

The U.S. attorney's office in Jackson, Tennessee, said Wednesday that Sandra Bailey, her husband, Calvin, and son Bryan have been found guilty of charges including health care fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

The Baileys told patients in Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi that they could receive wheelchairs and back braces at no cost, though Medicare. The Baileys falsified medical and financial records to make it appear patients were qualified, when they really did not need the equipment and weren't indigent.

The Baileys caused more than $4 million in fraudulent billing, while receiving $1.2 million in salary and sales commissions.

