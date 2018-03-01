First Alert: Cold front moving through

A cold front is moving through the area bringing with it cooler drier air along with very strong gusty winds.

Temperatures ahead of the front have warmed into the upper 50s and lower 60s but are cooling off rapidly behind the front.

Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will be falling through the 40s. By morning lows will range from the upper 20s far north to the lower 30s elsewhere.



Friday will be sunny and pleasant. The winds will be lighter as well. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.



We will look ahead to your weekend and see how long we will have to dry out, tonight on Heartland News at 4, 5, 6 and 10.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved