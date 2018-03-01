Semi crash cleared on Husband Road in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Semi crash cleared on Husband Road in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The roadway has been closed but no injuries have been reported. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

KY 1954/Husband Road south of Krebs station has been cleared according to officials with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

It happened after a SEMI crashed around the 2 mile-marker in McCracken County around 2 a.m.

KYTC officials said the vehicle was attempting to negotiate the S curves along KY 1954/Husband Rd near the intersection with KY 999/Krebs Station Road when the rear wheels went off the road flipping the truck.

This is in the section of KY 1954/Husband Rd that has High Water signs posted between KY 999/ Krebs Station Road and Clarkline Rd near the Paducah Floodwall.

The cargo of the SEMI was off-loaded before it can be recovered.

