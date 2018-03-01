5 things to know March 1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know March 1

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Good morning it is Thursday, March 1.

First Alert Forecast

Morning showers and unusually mild morning will get us started. The rain will taper off from west to east by noon and the sun should come out around noon.

Expect higher temperatures will happen this morning and when the sun comes out it will start to cool off.

But that will give way to blustery and cool weather this afternoon. We could see wind gusts of up to 30 mph. But temps will be noticeably cooler once the clouds clear.

The weekend looks seasonably mild with plenty of sunshine and generally good for getting outside.

Making headlines

  1. The Illinois House approved state licensing of firearms dealers and requiring those buying assault-style weapons wait through a 72-hour "cooling off" period before taking delivery.
  2. A Matthews, MO nursing home is waiting to get residents back after the tornado struck the town.
  3. One school in Ullin, Illinois is already starting to have the conversation with lawyers about arming teachers.
  4. Paducah Police Department is looking for a Kevil, KY man who may have information about a "shots fired" incident that happened several months ago.
  5. Police are investigating after nearly 25 headstones were knocked down at two cemeteries in Paducah, Kentucky.

