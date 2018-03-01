5 things to know March 1

Good morning it is Thursday, March 1.

First Alert Forecast

Morning showers and unusually mild morning will get us started. The rain will taper off from west to east by noon and the sun should come out around noon.

Expect higher temperatures will happen this morning and when the sun comes out it will start to cool off.

But that will give way to blustery and cool weather this afternoon. We could see wind gusts of up to 30 mph. But temps will be noticeably cooler once the clouds clear.

The weekend looks seasonably mild with plenty of sunshine and generally good for getting outside.

