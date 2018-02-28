Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau cleared of single-vehicle cras - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau cleared of single-vehicle crash

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Downed power lines force police to close Perryville rd (Source - Amanda Hanson KFVS) Downed power lines force police to close Perryville rd (Source - Amanda Hanson KFVS)
(Source - Amanda Hanson KFVS) (Source - Amanda Hanson KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Perryville road in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

According to police, the driver struck a utility pole near Clark Avenue. The scene is now clear.

Power lines were left hanging on the road, prompting police to block off Perryville Road.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Download the KFVS News appiPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly