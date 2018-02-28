Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau cleared of single-vehicle crash

Cape Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Perryville road in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

According to police, the driver struck a utility pole near Clark Avenue. The scene is now clear.

Power lines were left hanging on the road, prompting police to block off Perryville Road.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

