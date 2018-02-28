ACT Copy-Request denied to assign new judge to deadly Marshall C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ACT Copy-Request denied to assign new judge to deadly Marshall Co., KY high school shooting caseACT

Written by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
Gabriel Parker seen in handcuffs after the shooting. Gabriel Parker seen in handcuffs after the shooting.
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
Preston Cope (Courtesy of the Marshall County Daily) Preston Cope (Courtesy of the Marshall County Daily)
Bailey Holt (Source: Secret Holt) Bailey Holt (Source: Secret Holt)
BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

A request was denied by the Supreme Court of Kentucky to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

According to the Marshall and Calloway County Commonwealth Attorney Mark Blankenship, the chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court denied the motion for a new judge.

He said they will not pursue a judge change any further at this point.

Gabriel Parker will be in court again on August 3.

Marshall County Assistant Attorney Jason Darnall said the request was made to the Supreme Court of Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 23.

Officials released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.

According to Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jacob Ford, his name is Gabriel R. Parker of Hardin, Kentucky.

He is charged with two counts of murder and fourteen counts of first-degree assault.

Parker was arraigned in Marshall County Circuit Court on Friday, February 16.

Victims laid to rest

Powered by Frankly