Small Business Development Center helping entrepreneurs pursue dreams

If you are looking to start a business, but don't even know where to start the SEMO Small Business & technology development Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri can help to provide you the tools you need at little to no cost.

Jocelyn Anderson has always had big ambitions, but starting a business can be an overwhelming process.

"You know, how do I get started?" Anderson said. "How much money is it going to take? How do I put together a business plan? There are things I felt I had a strong skill set in and other things I realized I had no idea what I was doing."

After some research, she turned to the SEMO Small Business & Technology Development Center (SBTDC).

"Best decision I ever made," Anderson said.

It is what you might call a "hidden gem" for those looking to start a new business venture with all kinds of resources and programs.

"When you're doing the process, going through the process of business planning, you know, a lot of the data and information you may not know how to access, we have at our disposal." SBTDC Director Crystal Jones said.

Jones says their services span outside of Cape Girardeau covering a 19-country region.

"What we're after?" Jones said. "It's for businesses on the courthouse square, you know, for buildings to come to life, to create jobs, to have a nice sense of community in the smaller towns in our region."

Jocelyn took part in the entrepreneurship training program Launch U and brought her business vision to life by opening Bloom Studio & Gifts in the heart of downtown Cape Girardeau.

She says what she gained was invaluable.

"You know have this new network of people who are coming up with their own businesses that's something that completely different from yours and there's all this room for collaboration and growth," Anderson said.

SBTDC has a Launch U course starting up at the end of March.

The center is also putting emphasis on towards Agriculture technology businesses.

