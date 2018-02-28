Fried chicken and kettle-cooked beef dinner in Cape Girardeau, MO

A dinner will be held featuring chicken and beef (Source: KFVS)

The Hanover Lutheran Church Men's Club will be hosting a fried chicken and kettle cooked beef dinner on Sunday, March 4 starting at 3:30 p.m.

This will be buffet style meal with a menu that includes fried chicken, kettle-cooked beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, bread, dessert and a drink.

Adults eat for $10; children six to 11 years old for $5, and kids five and younger eat for free.

Carry-outs will be available just come out to 2949 Perryville Rd., Cape Girardeau, MO.

