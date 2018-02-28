Kentucky Tornado drill issued for Mar. 1

Spring has been coming to the Heartland in full force and the National Weather Service wants everyone to be ready.

The NWS has issued a state-wide tornado drill for Kentucky on Thursday, Mar. 1 at 9:07 a.m.

This is an excellent time to ensure can receive weather alerts as they are issued and practice your tornado sheltering plan.

