Basketball scores 2/28

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Here are the basketball scores from high school games played on Feb. 28.

MO Girls

Neelyville 64
Hartville 49

Puxico 24
Oran 75

NMCC 43
Saxony Lutheran 64

MO Boys

Hayti 72
Oran 57

Charleston 74
Saxony Lutheran 53

IL Boys

Cairo 50
Sesser-Vallier 62

Eldorado 52
Teutopolis 56

Murphysboro 33
Salem 43

Pinckneyville 55
Nashville 33

TN Girls

Westview 45
Dyersburg 29

