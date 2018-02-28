The Latest: Illinois House OKs state gun-dealer licensing

The Latest on gun-restriction legislation in Springfield (Source: Raycom Media)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on gun-restriction legislation in Springfield (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

The Illinois House has approved state licensing of firearms dealers and requiring that those buying assault-style weapons wait through a 72-hour "cooling off" period before taking delivery.

The House voted 64-52 on the licensing plan by Addison Democratic Rep. Kathleen Willis. It creates state licensing of gun shops. Advocates say federal licensing isn't sufficient to stem the practice of straw purchasers selling weapons to criminals.

It's been OK'd by the Senate and goes to the governor.

Critics say state licensing is duplicative and onerous. They say the $1,000 fee for a five-year license would be a burden on small shops and that the state would have to invest millions of dollars it doesn't have to hire inspectors.

Berwyn Democratic Rep. John Carroll says he was surprised to learn there's a 72-hour cooling-off period for handguns but not long guns - including assault rifles. His measure was approved 79-37.

The bills are SB1657 , SB1273 , and SB1468 .

2:45 p.m.

Possession of assault-style weapons by anyone under 21 would be illegal under legislation that the Illinois House endorsed.

The plan sponsored by Democratic Rep. Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg would prohibit minors from buying or possessing high-capacity weapons, attachments, .50-caliber rifles and cartridges. They would have 90 days to transfer ownership.

The legislation was OK'd 64-51.

Critics decried the idea that the government would confiscate property. Mussman said authorities will not visit homes to pick up weapons. But a first offense for getting caught with prohibited firearms would be a misdemeanor offense.

The bill is HB1465 .

2:30 p.m.

The Illinois House has voted to ban "bump stock" accessories that transform rifles into assault-style weapons.

The legislation was the first of seven gun-restriction measures the House is considering Wednesday. The plan sponsored by Democratic Rep. Martin Moylan of Des Plaines (dess PLAYNZ') was OK'd 83-31.

Lawmakers are responding to the Parkland, Florida massacre on Feb. 14 that killed 17 students and the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer a day earlier.

Moylan sponsored similar legislation last fall because the gunman in the October Las Vegas mass shooting used a bump stock. It failed then because critics said it was too broad.

The House is now debating a ban on sales of assault-style weapons to anyone younger than 21.

The bill is HB1467 .

11:05 a.m.

The archbishop of Chicago is urging Illinois lawmakers to adopt restrictions on assault weapons and other curbs on firearms after a Florida high school massacre and the fatal shooting of a police officer two weeks ago.

Cardinal Blase Cupich (BLAYZ' SOO'-pich) says "the youth of our nation are shaming the adult world into action." Teen-aged activists have protested for tougher rules on firearms after 17 students were killed Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida.

Lawmakers are expecting floor votes on five measures Wednesday. They include banning sales of assault-style weapons to those under 21.

Cupich says he's met with the widow and daughter of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer. He was killed Feb. 13 in downtown Chicago. Cupich says support for the gun measures by law enforcement officials - including Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson - is "compelling."

8:40 a.m.

Illinois Democrats are gearing up for a showdown on gun-purchasing restrictions.

House leaders plan votes Wednesday on five measures to restrict firearms purchases and intervene on mental health issues.

The Judiciary-Criminal Committee endorsed each Tuesday evening on 8-5 partisan roll calls. Republicans and gun-rights advocates complain the proposals are rushed, poorly drafted and in some cases represent a constitutional overreach.

Democrats are responding to a Valentine's Day massacre that killed 17 students at a Florida high school and the fatal shooting a day earlier of a police officer in Chicago.

They also sense the pressure of public frustration over continued killings as they prepare to face primary election voters in less than a month.

Online:

The bills are HB1465 , HB1467 , HB1468 , HB1469 and HB1664 .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.