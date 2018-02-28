Woman caught in Paducah, KY motel with meth, marijuana

A woman was arrested on drug charges after police said they found drugs in her motel room. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Paducah Police, Makayla Linley, 25, no address, arrested on charges of: first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, and on bench warrants charging her with contempt of court (resistance to order), contempt of court (failure to appear) and probation violation.

The woman admitted to police that she had injected methamphetamine and destroyed the needles, and said she had hidden a plastic bag containing drugs and digital scales behind the motel.

Police officers found the bag, which contained 15.7 grams of methamphetamine, three 1/2 Clonazepam tablets, seven Oxycodone tablets, one Hydrocodone tablets, 10 Methadone tablets and 4.1 grams of marijuana. Linley was in possession 11 Phentermine Hydrochloride tablets, a Schedule IV controlled substance.

She was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

