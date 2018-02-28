Police looking for Kevil, KY man for shots fired information

Police are looking for Justin Benton, 27, of Kevil, KY. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

The Paducah Police Department is looking for a Kevil, KY man who may have information about a "shots fired" incident that happened several months ago.

Officers have been unable to locate Justin L. Benton, 27, of Kevil, who they believe may have information about a shots fired incident that happened in the parking lot of Red Lobster located at 5151 Hinkleville Road, in late 2017.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

