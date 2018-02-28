Logan men's basketball ranked 22nd in nation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Logan men's basketball ranked 22nd in nation

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
JAL is nationally ranked (Source: Raycom Media) JAL is nationally ranked (Source: Raycom Media)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The John A. Logan men's basketball team has moved back into national rankings.

JAL is ranked 22nd in the nation.

Their final home game of the season is Friday at 7 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly