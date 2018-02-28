Grand Rivers, KY man accused of rape, sodomy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Grand Rivers, Kentucky man is accused of rape and sodomy of a child.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, a warrant was served charging Christian Cirrito with rape first degree and sodomy first degree, victim less than 12 years old.

