SEMO Women lose close one to UT Martin in the OVC Tournament

The 7th seeded Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team lost a close one 63-60 to 2nd seeded UT Martin Wednesday in the OVC Tournament in Evansville, Indiana.

Ashton Luttrell hit a big three-pointer late to tie it but the Skyhawks hit some clutch free throws at the end to advance to round two.

