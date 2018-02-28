SEMO Women lose close one to UT Martin in the OVC Tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Women lose close one to UT Martin in the OVC Tournament

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The 7th seeded Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team lost a close one (Source: OVC) The 7th seeded Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team lost a close one (Source: OVC)
The 7th seeded Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team lost a close one 63-60 to 2nd seeded UT Martin Wednesday in the OVC Tournament in Evansville, Indiana.

Ashton Luttrell hit a big three-pointer late to tie it but the Skyhawks hit some clutch free throws at the end to advance to round two.

