Southern Illinois Miners bring new video board to Rent One Park

The Southern Illinois Miners they have partnered with Panasonic to install a new, high-definition LED video board at Rent One Park.

The board will measure 60 feet wide by 19 feet tall, totaling 1,111 square feet. The new screen will be the largest in the frontier league and be approximately twice the size of the current video board. The board will also have twice the level of resolution and brightness of the previous board.

Panasonic has also installed video screens at ballparks all across the country, including Major League Baseball stadiums in Seattle and Atlanta.

“This new video board will provide fans with a new, one-of-a-kind experience at Rent One Park,” Miners COO Mike Pinto said. “Fans will immediately notice the difference the first time they look at the new high-definition board. We have been driven as an organization to bring the very best in-game experience to our fans and corporate sponsors, and this will elevate that gold standard again.”

“Panasonic is thrilled to continue its relationship with the Southern Illinois Miners,” said David Frost, Panasonic’s Minor League Sales – Sports and Entertainment Manager. “Rent One Park is the premier facility in the Frontier League and further enhancing all the improvements that ownership has made over the last year is going to bring the fan experience to an entirely new level.”

The installation of the new board is expected to be complete before the Miners' home opener on Friday, May 11th. The board will feature instant replay, real-time stats and video features.

In addition, HD cameras will be used throughout the ballpark, including two roving cameras to bring fans even closer to the action.

Last year, the Miners invested into their home field, adding a new 10-hole miniature golf course, the Buffalo Wild Wings Hot Corner entertainment plaza, the home-plate Corona Bar, and four-top table entertainment seating.

“(Miners owners) the Simmons family have continued to make substantial investments in this incredible stadium, the Miners and the community,” Pinto added. “This major investment into the park is one we’re looking forward to sharing with our great fans this season and many more to come.”

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League’s winningest franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. For ticket

information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website.

