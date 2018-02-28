Belmont women defeat Murray State in OVC Tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Belmont women defeat Murray State in OVC Tournament

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bria Bethea led Murray State with 21 points (Source: Murray State) Bria Bethea led Murray State with 21 points (Source: Murray State)
(KFVS) -

The top-seeded Belmont women defeated Murray State 88-64 Saturday in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville, Indiana.

Bria Bethea led Murray State with 21 points.

With the win, Belmont improves to 29-3 while Murray State ends its season with an 11-19 record.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly