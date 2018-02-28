Cape Girardeau, MO man wins big on scratchers ticket

A Cape Girardeau man picked up more than groceries on a recent trip to Schnucks Market at 19 South Kingshighway St., in Cape Girardeau.

Leonard Sample also picked up a Missouri Lottery “50X The Cash” Scratchers ticket that turned out to be worth $100,000.

Sample claimed his prize on Friday, February 23 at the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis office.

“50X The Cash” is a $10 Scratchers ticket. More than $9.8 million in prizes are still available in the game.

