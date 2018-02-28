Salukis' Smithpeters earns MVC honor - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Salukis' Smithpeters earns MVC honor

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

Senior guard Tyler Smithpeters of Southern Illinois University has earned an honor with the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Harrisburg, Illinois native the conference’s Team Captain for the All-Bench Team. Smithpeters played in all 31 games, with five starts. He enters the State Farm MVC Tournament averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

