2 arrested after police find hallucinogenic mushroom, marijuana in Paducah, KY

A Paducah, Kentucky woman and Indiana man were arrested on drug and other charges (Source: McCracken County Jail)

A Paducah, Kentucky woman and Indiana man were arrested on drug and other charges after a loud noise complaint, according to Paducah Police.

Tana Smay, 21, of Paducah faces trafficking, tampering, and possession of controlled substance charges. Seth Lanke, 25, of West Lafayette, Indiana faces trafficking, fleeing or evading, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and public intoxication charges.

Officers responded to the complaint on Clay Street and found the couple sitting in an SUV at the apartment complex.

Smay tried to conceal powder on the center console, according to police. Lanke fled and was caught shortly after.

He had a large amount of cash and two marijuana cigarettes, according to police. A search of the vehicle turned up a hallucinogenic mushroom in the center console, which Smay said Lanke had given her.

Two bags containing a white powder substance were located on Smay. Both were arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved