Driver looking at GPS injured in rollover crash in Graves Co., KY

The Graves County Sheriff's Department reports that deputies were sent to a rollover collision with entrapment on KY 1684 in the Hardmoney community.

Ty Gilland, 26, Hickory, Kentucky had been northbound on KY 1684. Gilland was looking at his GPS device and dropped off the right side of the roadway.

He then overcorrected went across the southbound lane into the ditch and overturned. Gilland was extricated by Mayfield Fire Dept. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

He was transported to an area medical facility with non-life threatening injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved