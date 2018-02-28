3 arrested in connection to stabbing in Murray, KY

Murray, KY Police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing suspect after one person was discovered with visible wounds on Tuesday, February 27, around 12:48 a.m.

Maurice Redmond, 22, of Clarksville, Tennessee has been located and arrested by police.

Another suspect, identified asTrajan Yates, 18, of Lacenter, Ky, was detained and brought to the Murray Police Department for questioning. Yates was then charged with assault in the first degree and burglary in the first degree, both class B felonies.

Police also located Hannah Porter,18, of Calloway, Ky and brought her in for questioning. She was then taken into custody and charged with complicity to assault in the first degree and complicity to burglary in first degree.

According to officials, they received a report of a male who had been stabbed at a residence on South 15th Street. They found the victim and identified him as Dalvin Dixon, 24, from Texas, who had visible wounds and was immediately provided first aid and was transported to an area emergency room by EMS.

Witnesses told officers that two males in ski masks and dark clothing had forced their way into the residence. When the two males entered the home the occupants confronted them and during a brief altercation, Dixon was reportedly stabbed by one suspect. Police said the mask of the individual was pulled off during the altercation and Dixon recognized the person.

A description of the suspects was provided to all local law enforcement and a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy located a possible suspect nearby. Upon approaching the suspect the deputy noticed that the subject appeared to have recently been in an altercation.

Another call was made to the Murray Police Department while they were at the crime scene regarding a possible stabbing at a different location. Officers responded to the caller’s location at Station 74 and determined that the call was in connection with the original crime scene and not another assault.

The information from the caller led to the identification of other suspects involved in the assault on South 15th Street. Redman and Porter were identified.

Through the investigation, the Murray Police Department was able to determine that this was not a random home invasion, but that the suspects had entered into the residence with a prior motive and specific victim.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved