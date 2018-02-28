Paducah PD: 2 teens report man fired gun at them

Paducah police are investigating after two teens reported a man firing a gun at them. (Source: KFVS)

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating after they say two teens reported a man fired a shot at them while they were walking.

According to police, the teens, both 16 years old, said they were walking near Elmwood Court on South 22nd St. on Monday evening when a man approached them on a bicycle and "racked" a handgun.

The teens told officers they ran to a friend's home and waited several minutes before trying to walk home again.

According to the teens, they encountered the man again and he allegedly fired one round toward them. They ran away and were not sure what direction the suspect went.

