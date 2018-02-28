One dead, one injured in Washington Co., IL crash

1 person died and 1 was injured in a Washington County crash (Source: KFVS)

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Washington County, Illinois according to Illinois State Police.

The crash was on Tuesday afternoon around 1:07 p.m. between a Chevrolet Impala and a Ford Truck.

John Frye, 58, of Freeburg, Ill., was driving the Impala eastbound on Illinois Route 15 near Raven Road. Frye crossed into the center of the roadway and struck the westbound Ford driven by 36-year-old Micah Rincker of Ashley, Ill.

Both vehicles came to a rest on the north side of the road.

According to ISP, Frye died in the crash and Rincker was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for about three hours for crash investigation and scene clean up.

